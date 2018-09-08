DAVIDSON, N.C. — William Wicks ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Davidson ran past Division II Chowan, 49-28 on Saturday.

Davidson had 11 runners share 58 carries in the game, gaining 426 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Wesley Dugger had the seventh 100-yard game of his career and second straight to start his sophomore season, carrying 16 times for 153 yards and a score.

Chowan scored on its first possession, marching 68 yards in eight plays with Tyrell Freeman scoring from 4 yards out.

The Wildcats (2-0) scored three times in each of the first two quarters and held a 42-13 lead at intermission.

Chowan’s Bryce Witt was 23 of 35 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off twice. Freeman carried 16 times for 109 yards.

Davidson was content to keep the ball on the ground. Two quarterbacks were a combined 3 of 7 passing, with a touchdown and an interception.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.