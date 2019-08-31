DAVIDSON, N.C. — William Wicks fought his way into the end zone from the 2 in the fourth quarter to give Davidson a 27-20 victory over Georgetown in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Wildcats had four drives of 80 or more yards that resulted in touchdowns. Jorell Story crashed in from the 3 and the 1 in the second quarter to give Davidson a 20-0 halftime lead. Georgetown controlled the third period, scoring three unanswered TDs to tie the score at 20-20 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hoyas cooled off in the final stanza. Davidson drove 80 yards in 11 plays to retake the lead 27-20 after Wicks squeezed across the goal line with 4:54 remaining in the game. The Davidson defense stopped the Hoyas on fourth-down on the next series and the Wildcats ran out the clock to claim the win.

Wicks had 10 carries for 88 yards, Story totaled 81 yards on 20 carries and Davidson rushed for 355 yards while holding the Hoyas to just 89 yards on the ground.

Georgetown’s Gunther Johnson threw for 134 yards and two scores.

