Wieck went 5 of 5 in the first half and Navy (12-8, 6-3 Patriot League) led 37-23. He scored on a pair of low-post moves and Cam Davis made a step-back, and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions, and the Midshipmen closed the half on a 15-3 run. Davis had 15 points and John Carter Jr. added 14.