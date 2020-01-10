Maryland (13-3, 3-2) was held to its second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 points for the Terrapins.
NO. 6 BUTLER 70, PROVIDENCE 58
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 and Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes.
Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East). They have won six in a row.
Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.