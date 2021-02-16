The game was tied at 44 midway through the second half. Wiggins scored 12 points as the Terrapins closed on a 20-6 run.
Wiggins was 8-of-15 shooting and has scored at least 17 points in five of his last six games. Jairus Hamilton added 15 points and Eric Ayala had 14 for Maryland (12-10, 6-9 Big Ten), which has won consecutive games.
Darryl Morsell beat the first-half buzzer from just inside the midcourt line that gave the Terps a 32-28 halftime advantage. Morsell finished with five points and is three points shy of a career 1,000.
Teddy Allen scored 18 points and Dalano Banton had 10 for Nebraska (5-13, 1-10), which beat Penn State 62-61 on Sunday that ended a 25-game conference losing streak.
Wednesday night’s rematch marks Maryland’s first against an opponent on back-to-back nights since 1949 at Miami, and its first at home since 1927 against North Carolina. Nebraska faces a conference opponent on consecutive days for the first time since 1921 when the Cornhuskers were part of the Missouri Valley Conference.
