Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton (5) shoots between Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei (14) and guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

STILLWATER, Okla. — Lindell Wigginton, playing just his second game since missing 10 with a foot injury, scored 17 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Iowa State to a 69-63 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday night in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

Marial Shayok scored 17 points, while also chipping in six rebounds, for Iowa State (11-2, 1-0), while Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Cyclones won their fourth straight.

Cameron McGriff had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Oklahoma State (6-7, 0-1), with Lindy Waters also contributing 15 points and five rebounds. It was McGriff’s fourth double-double of the season.

Two free throws from Michael Weathers capped off an 8-0 Oklahoma State run early in the second half to take its largest lead of the game, 46-43, with 14:21 remaining, but Iowa State answered with a 10-0 run over the next two and a half minutes to regain control. The Cowboys didn’t get closer than five points again the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the day shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, ranking second in the Big 12, but shot a season-low 36.4 percent (20 for 55) in this one. Iowa State also had three different stretches where they missed four consecutive shots and two where they missed six in a row.

Oklahoma State: There were several occasions when Iowa State jumped out to large leads, but the Cowboys displayed impressive resilience in bouncing back multiple times. After the Cyclones went up 18-6 with 12:17 left in the opening half, Oklahoma State responded with a 10-2 run over the next two-plus minutes. When Iowa State pushed its advantage to 35-27 with 2:36 left in the first half, the Cowboys connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 36-35 lead into halftime.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones have a tough challenge as they return home to take on No. 5 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel across the state to face their biggest rival, No. 23 Oklahoma.

