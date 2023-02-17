Wight and William & Mary host Northeastern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (10-18, 5-10 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-17, 5-10 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Ben Wight scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 71-66 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Huskies have gone 5-6 in home games. Northeastern has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Tribe are 5-10 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks second in the CAA shooting 37.1% from deep. Anders Nelson paces the Tribe shooting 47% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging nine points. Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.9 points. Nelson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

