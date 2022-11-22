Wight and William & Mary host Radford

Radford Highlanders (3-2) at William & Mary Tribe (2-3)
The Highlanders have gone 0-2 away from home. Radford leads the Big South giving up only 62.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Milkereit is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8% for William & Mary.
Kenyon Giles is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for Radford.
