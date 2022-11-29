Wight leads William & Mary against NC State after 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at NC State Wolf Pack (6-1) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -21; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the NC State Wolf Pack after Ben Wight scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 80-64 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. NC State ranks second in the ACC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 6.9.

The Tribe are 0-3 on the road. William & Mary is third in the CAA scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 16.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4% for NC State.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.6 points. Wight is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

