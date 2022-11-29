Wight leads William & Mary against NC State after 24-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at NC State Wolf Pack (6-1)
The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. NC State ranks second in the ACC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Mahorcic averaging 6.9.
The Tribe are 0-3 on the road. William & Mary is third in the CAA scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 16.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4% for NC State.
Gabe Dorsey is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.6 points. Wight is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for William & Mary.
