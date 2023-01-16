Wilcox propels St. Francis Brooklyn over Long Island 73-66

Wilcox also grabbed six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Roy Clarke pitched in with 13 points and five assists, while Syrus Grisby scored 10.

NEW YORK — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 17 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 73-66 victory over Long Island University on Monday night.

Quion Burns had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Sharks (2-16, 0-6), who have lost six straight. Marko Maletic had 14 points and C.J. Delancy scored 13 with two blocks.