Second-seeded Wright State wasn’t as fortunate. The Raiders led by 24 with under 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation but eventually lost 94-92 to Milwaukee in overtime. Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston made the tying 3-pointer in that game in the final seconds of regulation.
Third-seeded Oakland won in overtime as well, 87-83 over Youngstown State. The one game that didn’t require an extra session was still decided at the buzzer. David Böhm capped a wild scramble around the basket with a putback just as the clock was expiring, giving Northern Kentucky a 70-69 win over Detroit Mercy.
The semifinals are Monday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.