HOOVER, Ala. — In a bizarre finish, No. 5 seed LSU scored the tying and winning runs after a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to defeat No. 8 seed Auburn 4-3 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game Thursday.

LSU trailed 3-2 and had runners on second and third with one out when Auburn reliever Brooks Fuller threw a pitch in the dirt. After catcher Matt Scheffler blocked the pitch, he looked for the ball and inadvertently kicked it several yards away.

The wild pitch enabled Giovanni DiGiacomo to score the tying run. Auburn first baseman Rankin Woley dove for the ball and made an errant throw that sailed past home plate and headed toward the third-base dugout, allowing Drew Bianco to score the winning run.

LSU (36-24) plays the loser of Thursday night’s game between No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 seed Mississippi State. Auburn (33-26) awaits the release of the NCAA Tournament bracket Monday.

