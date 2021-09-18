Eastern Kentucky (1-2) had just taken its only lead of the game when Da’Joun Hewitt scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left.
Wilderman was 11 of 17 for 111 yards passing. McClurge finished with six receptions for 75 yards, and he also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Thompson in the second quarter.
Hunter Lunsford recovered a fumble and ran the ball five yards into the end zone for Indiana State (2-1) to open the scoring.
Parker McKinney completed 23 of 38 passes for 205 yards for Eastern Kentucky. He threw a 10-yard TD pass to Malik Owens in the first quarter. Davion Ross’ pick-6 tied the game 14-14 for the Colonels late in the second quarter.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25