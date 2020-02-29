John Crosby, who led the Hornets in scoring entering the contest with 20 points per game, was held to eight on 4-for-10 shooting but added five assists.
AJ Cheeseman had 19 points for the Hawks (5-24, 4-10). Glen Anderson added six rebounds. Da’Shawn Phillip had six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Delaware State faces Norfolk State at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Howard on the road on Monday.
___
___
