Wiley's TD run in OT gets Akron past FCS school St. Francis

AKRON, Ohio — Cam Wiley had a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime and Akron held off FCS-member St. Francis (Pa.) 30-23 on Thursday night in the debut of head coach Joe Moorhead.
It was Akron’s first season-opening win since 2018 against Morgan State. Moorhead spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Oregon and was an assistant at Akron from 2004-08.
DJ Irons threw two touchdown passes and was 23 of 38 for 270 yards passing for the Zips. Irons lofted a 41-yard pass to Shocky Jacques-Louis, who beat two defenders and made a two-handed, over-the-shoulder catch, that gave the Zips a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter. Irons connected with nine receivers that included six completions of 15 yards or more.
The Zips stretched their lead to 23-16 with 5:42 left on Wiley’s 7-yard touchdown run, but St. Francis blocked the PAT attempt. Sliwoski then tossed a 55-yard pass to Dawson Snyder that sparked a five-play, 81-yard drive, capped by Deondre Scott’s 7-yard touchdown run, to tie it 23-23 with 3:30 remaining.
Sliwoski was 11-of-17 passing for 162 yards. Damon Horton also had a touchdown run for St. Francis.
___
