Wilkins and Longwood host Campbell

Longwood Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-8, 0-1 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -1.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points in Longwood’s 87-73 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Fighting Camels are 3-2 on their home court. Campbell averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood averages 14.3 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Walyn Napper with 3.6.

The Fighting Camels and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Pal is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Napper is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Wilkins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

