Wilkins and Longwood host Citadel

Longwood Lancers (6-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -4.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Isaiah Wilkins scored 22 points in Longwood’s 63-57 victory against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Citadel is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 2-4 on the road. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Ash averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Stephen Clark is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.2 points for Citadel.

Wilkins is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

