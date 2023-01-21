Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers visit conference foe Presbyterian

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-15, 1-6 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -9.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers take on Jalen Forrest and the Presbyterian Blue Hose in Big South action Saturday.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-3 at home. Presbyterian allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 6-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Blue Hose and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 10.8 points. Forrest is shooting 38.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Wilkins is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

