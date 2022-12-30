Wilkins leads Longwood against Campbell after 25-point outing

Longwood Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-8, 0-1 Big South)
The Lancers are 1-0 in Big South play. Longwood is second in the Big South scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.
The Fighting Camels and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is shooting 58.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.
Wilkins is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.
Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.