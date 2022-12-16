Wilkins leads Longwood against Citadel after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (6-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-5) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Citadel Bulldogs after Isaiah Wilkins scored 22 points in Longwood’s 63-57 victory over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on their home court. Citadel ranks third in the SoCon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Clark averaging 5.2.

The Lancers have gone 2-4 away from home. Longwood is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.4 points for Citadel.

Wilkins is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

