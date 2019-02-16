KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kawanise Wilkins had a season-high 26 points as Western Michigan narrowly defeated Miami (Ohio) 84-79 in overtime on Saturday.

Western Michigan trailed 33-28 at halftime, tied the score early in the second half and built a 52-45 lead after a layup by Wilkins with 8:11 remaining. Miami rallied and led by six points heading into the final 2 minutes. Wilkins had a 3-point play, a two-point jumper and a 3-pointer as Western Michigan sent the game into overtime. The Broncos took an early four-point lead in overtime and did not give up the lead.

William Boyer-Richard had 16 points for Western Michigan (8-18, 2-11 Mid-American Conference). Michael Flowers added 14 points. Seth Dugan had 10 rebounds for the hosts. Wilkins hit 10 of 13 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds for the RedHawks (13-12, 5-7). Abdoulaye Harouna added 17 points. Nike Sibande had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Western Michigan plays Eastern Michigan on the road next Saturday. Miami (Ohio) matches up against Ball St. at home on Tuesday.

