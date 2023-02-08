Wilkins scores 15, Longwood defeats Presbyterian 66-46

FARMVILLE, Va. — Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points in Longwood’s 66-46 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.
Owen McCormack finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12). Terrell Ard Jr. added eight points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had eight points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 12th in a row — the longest active losing streak in the nation.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Longwood visits High Point and Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.