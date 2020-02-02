Lexi Wallen topped the Redbirds (13-6, 5-3) with 25 points. Mary Crompton scored 18 on 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Juliunn Remond pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Tete Maggett contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Missouri State shot 54% from the floor, hit 8 of 17 from 3-point range (47%) and made all 15 of its free-throw attempts. The Bears have scored 68 points or better in 19 of 20 games this season. Missouri State earned its fourth straight victory and leads the MVC by a game over Bradley and Drake.

Illinois State shot 42% overall and 40% from distance (11 of 27). The Redbirds were 7 of 8 at the foul line.

