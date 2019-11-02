The teams were scoreless in the first, second and fourth overtimes. Each scored a touchdown and missed the 2-point conversion in the third extra period.

Wright ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Mathis threw for 176 yards and a score. Donavyn Lester added a pair of touchdown runs for the Tribe (3-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who committed a turnover and missed two field goals in the extra periods.

Skyler Davis made three second half field goals for Elon (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association), but missed three attempts in the extra periods. Cheek was 28-of-42 passing for 247 yards, threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

