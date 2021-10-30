Behind Yoder, who scored on a direct snap, William & Mary (6-2, 4-1) had 258 yards on the ground. Malachi Imoh, quarterback Darius Wilson and JT Mayo all scored rushing touchdowns.
Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw for one score and ran for another but he was picked off four times.
The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1), whose only other loss was to Penn State, had 291 yards but 154 came on two fourth-quarter scoring drives after William & Mary took a 31-3 lead.
