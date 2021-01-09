Luke Loewe, who led the Tribe in scoring coming into the matchup with 18 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Dylan Painter had 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Blue Hens (3-5, 1-2). Gianmarco Arletti added 13 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 13 points.
