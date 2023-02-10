William & Mary faces Elon on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (9-16, 4-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-20, 3-9 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Elon looking to end its four-game road losing streak. The Phoenix are 3-7 in home games. Elon is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe have gone 4-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks fourth in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.4.

The Phoenix and Tribe face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

