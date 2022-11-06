William & Mary hosts Navy to open season

Navy Midshipmen at William & Mary Tribe
Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -4; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe open the season at home against the Navy Midshipmen.
William & Mary went 4-10 at home last season while going 5-27 overall. The Tribe shot 40.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.
Navy finished 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 on the road. The Midshipmen averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.