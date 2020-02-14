SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tribe points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kevin Anderson has directly created 43 percent of all Delaware field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Tribe are 7-10 when opponents score more than 65 points.

STREAK STATS: Delaware has won its last three road games, scoring 76.7 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 75 points per game. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have averaged 79 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

