College of Charleston (21-7, 10-5) vs. William & Mary (10-16, 6-8)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary seeks revenge on College of Charleston after dropping the first matchup in Charleston. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Cougars shot 50.9 percent from the field while limiting William & Mary’s shooters to just 43.4 percent en route to a 15-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Nathan Knight has averaged 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the charge for the Tribe. Complementing Knight is Justin Pierce, who is producing 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Cougars are led by Grant Riller, who is averaging 22.4 points and four assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Knight has made or assisted on 52 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 36 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: William & Mary is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tribe have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. William & Mary has an assist on 53 of 90 field goals (58.9 percent) over its past three matchups while College of Charleston has assists on 31 of 96 field goals (32.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the nation. The William & Mary defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

