Mathis, a freshman, was 5-of-10 passing for 118 yards. Bronson Yoder, also a frosh, led with 14 carries for 144 yards and a TD. Owen Wright added 126 yards and a TD.

Vito Priore and Darius Perrantes combined for 315 yards passing and three touchdowns, but each was intercepted. William & Mary scored 21 points off three turnovers.

Isaiah Coulter caught eight passes for 153 yards and three TDs for the Rams (2-8, 0-6).

Yoder also picked up 46 kickoff return yards, giving him 847 on the season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 817.

