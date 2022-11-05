William & Mary uses ground attack to subdue Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday.

Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.