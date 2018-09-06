William & Mary (1-0) at No. 12 Virginia Tech (1-0), 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

Line: No line.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 41-18-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia Tech climbed eight spots in the Top 25 after an impressive 24-3 victory at Florida State, and now deals with a short work week to get ready for the Tribe. William & Mary is 11-41 in its history against teams from the ACC, but many of those recent matchups have been close late.

KEY MATCHUP

William & Mary’s offense versus the Hokies’ defense. The Tribe controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes in their season-opening 14-7 victory against Bucknell, despite gaining just 81 yards in the running game. The Hokies defense, however, limited the Seminoles to 26:08 in possession time and just 12 first downs in their opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

William & Mary: QB Shon Mitchell. He threw for 267 yards and touchdown and ran for another score against Bucknell, but will likely be facing far more pressure when he drops back.

Virginia Tech: QB Josh Jackson. He threw 26 passes without being intercepted against Florida State, and another mistake-free performance certainly would make things tough for the Tribe.

FACTS & FIGURES

William & Mary’s last victory against an FBS team came in 2009 at Virginia, 26-14. ... The Tribe’s last victory against Virginia Tech came by a 27-15 score in 1986. ... William & Mary has ranked in the top 10 among fewest penalized teams in each of the last seven seasons. ... The Hokies’ defense was fourth nationally last season, allowing just 14.8 points per game, and started better than that despite having eight new starters against the Seminoles. ... Florida State had 327 yards of offense against the Hokies, and 85 on a run by Cam Akers, a drive that ended with a Virginia Tech takeaway.

