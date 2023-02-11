William & Mary visits Elon, looks to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (9-16, 4-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (5-20, 3-9 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -4; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary travels to Elon looking to break its four-game road slide. The Phoenix are 3-7 in home games. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 4.7.

The Tribe are 4-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is fourth in the CAA scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Ben Wight averaging 9.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

