William & Mary visits No. 22 Charleston (SC) following Bolon's 21-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (8-10, 3-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-1, 6-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -16.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Charleston (SC) plays the William & Mary Tribe after Dalton Bolon scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-60 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars have gone 12-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 4.1.

The Tribe are 3-2 against conference opponents. William & Mary is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars and Tribe match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolon is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

