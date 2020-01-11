Jaylen McManus had 12 points for the Cougars (11-7, 5-1), whose six-game win streak was broken. Grant Riller added 10 points.
William & Mary (13-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) plays Delaware on the road on Thursday. College of Charleston plays Northeastern at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.