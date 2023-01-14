Williams' 12 lead Drexel past Northeastern 76-55

Williams had six rebounds for the Dragons (10-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Turner was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Lamar Oden Jr. shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. Just Moore was also 4 of 9 and had 10 points.

Drexel took the lead with 11:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Jamie Bergens led the Dragons in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 44-28 at the break. Drexel pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Northeastern by five points in the final half, as Williams led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.