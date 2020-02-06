The Colonials swept the season series with the Seahawks. Robert Morris defeated Wagner 94-62 on Jan. 11. Robert Morris plays Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday. Wagner faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Saturday.
