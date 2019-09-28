Williams drove Bethune-Cookman 69 yards in five plays to open the game and dashed into the end zone from 13-yards out two minutes into the contest. He added a second touchdown five minutes later, capping a five-play, 49-yard drive with a 2-yard run.

Williams was 16 of 23 for 199 yards passing and ran 16 times for 101 yards.

AD

Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth to keep Howard close. His 20-yard toss to Damion Gillespie followed by a 2-point conversion pulled the Bison within a score with under four minutes to play.

Howard has now lost three straight after beating MEAC rival Delaware State in the season opener.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD