Williams and Charlotte host No. 19 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-2, 11-1 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 4-7 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -4; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 57-54 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The 49ers have gone 8-2 in home games. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.0.

The Owls have gone 11-1 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Khalifa is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Johnell Davis is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

