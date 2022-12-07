Williams and Cleveland State host Saint Bonaventure

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-3)
The Bonnies have gone 4-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 71.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.
The Vikings are 2-2 on the road. Cleveland State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 10.6 points for Saint Bonaventure.
Tristan Enaruna is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Williams is averaging 10.8 points for Cleveland State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.