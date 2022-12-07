Williams and Cleveland State host Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (6-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-3) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -6.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Tujautae Williams scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 92-77 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Bonnies have gone 4-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 71.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Vikings are 2-2 on the road. Cleveland State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 10.6 points for Saint Bonaventure.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Williams is averaging 10.8 points for Cleveland State.

