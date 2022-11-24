Williams and Louisiana Tech host Samford

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (6-0)
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jordan Crawford averaging 3.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Marshall is shooting 54.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Samford.
Cobe Williams is shooting 58.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.4 points for Louisiana Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.