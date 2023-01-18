Williams and Louisiana Tech host Western Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-7, 3-4 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Cobe Williams scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-74 loss to the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are 3-4 in conference matchups. Western Kentucky is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Luke Frampton is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.9 points. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

