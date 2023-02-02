Williams and Louisiana Tech take down Rice 80-72

RUSTON, La. — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-72 on Thursday night.
Max Fiedler finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Owls (15-7, 6-5). Travis Evee added 14 points for Rice. In addition, Quincy Olivari finished with 13 points and two steals.
Kenny Hunter’s layup with 54 seconds remaining in the second half gave Louisiana Tech the lead for good at 74-72.
