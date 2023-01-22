Williams and Memphis host Cincinnati

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (14-5, 4-2 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -3; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after DeAndre Williams scored 29 points in Memphis’ 88-78 win against the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats are 10-2 on their home court. Cincinnati is the top team in the AAC shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Viktor Lakhin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 4-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 5.2.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Kendric Davis is averaging 21.2 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

