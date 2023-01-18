Williams and No. 16 Auburn host LSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn Tigers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Auburn visits the LSU Tigers after Jaylin Williams scored 21 points in Auburn’s 69-63 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The LSU Tigers have gone 9-1 at home. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 34.9% from deep, led by K.J. Williams shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The Auburn Tigers are 4-1 in SEC play. Auburn is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 assists for the LSU Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 18.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for LSU.

Jaylin Williams is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Auburn Tigers, while averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

