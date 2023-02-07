Williams and the Drexel Dragons visit conference foe Delaware

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (13-11, 7-5 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 4-8 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Delaware and Drexel face off on Wednesday. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 8-4 in home games. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dragons are 7-5 against CAA opponents. Drexel is ninth in the CAA scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Amari Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article