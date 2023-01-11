Williams and the Drexel Dragons visit conference foe Stony Brook

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (9-7, 3-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-10, 2-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Stephenson-Moore and the Stony Brook Seawolves host Amari Williams and the Drexel Dragons in CAA action Thursday. The Seawolves have gone 4-2 in home games. Stony Brook is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 7.5 points for the Seawolves. Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Coletrane Washington averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

