Bassey tallied nine rebounds and Taveion Hollingsworth had 11 points for Westerm Kentucky.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles. Amadou Sylla added 13 points and Hunter Vick scored 11.

W. Kentucky takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech matches up against Martin Methodist at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD