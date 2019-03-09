STATESBORO, Ga. — Kane Williams scored a career-high 23 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 90-85 on Saturday to win the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship outright.

D’Marcus Simonds added 20 points for the Panthers.

Malik Benlevi had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (22-9, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference). Damon Wilson added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Isaiah Crawley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (20-11, 12-6), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Tookie Brown added 19 points. Quan Jackson had 12 points.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 81-72 on Feb. 2.

